Parkville Patriots Football - Field Goal

Extra Point Sponsorship: Benefits include:

- Logo displayed on Patriots Football website homepage and on the dedicated sponsor’s page (1 year)



- Social media post (carousel) identifying company as a sponsor.



- Personalized certificate of appreciation to hang in your establishment.



PLUS...

- 4’x6’ Banner at home games (regular season only)

Extra Point Sponsorship: Benefits include:

- Logo displayed on Patriots Football website homepage and on the dedicated sponsor’s page (1 year)



- Social media post (carousel) identifying company as a sponsor.



- Personalized certificate of appreciation to hang in your establishment.



PLUS...

- 4’x6’ Banner at home games (regular season only)

More details...