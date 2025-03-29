Parkville Patriots Football - Super Bowl

Extra Point Sponsorship:
Benefits include:
- Logo displayed on Patriots Football website homepage and on the dedicated sponsor’s page (1 year)
- Social media post (carousel) identifying company as a sponsor.
- Personalized certificate of appreciation to hang in your establishment.
- 4’x6’ Banner at home games (regular season only)
- Individualized social media post spotlighting company as a sponsor
- Sponsored/branded social media posts (ie Company Name Player of the Week)
- Logo on 20’x10’ Patriots banner at all home games
PLUS...
- Homecoming weekend title sponsor
Extra Point Sponsorship:
Benefits include:
- Logo displayed on Patriots Football website homepage and on the dedicated sponsor’s page (1 year)
- Social media post (carousel) identifying company as a sponsor.
- Personalized certificate of appreciation to hang in your establishment.
- 4’x6’ Banner at home games (regular season only)
- Individualized social media post spotlighting company as a sponsor
- Sponsored/branded social media posts (ie Company Name Player of the Week)
- Logo on 20’x10’ Patriots banner at all home games
PLUS...
- Homecoming weekend title sponsor