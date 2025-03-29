Parkville Recreation Council

Offered by

Parkville Recreation Council

About this shop

Parkville Patriots Football - Super Bowl

Super Bowl
$2,000
Extra Point Sponsorship: Benefits include:
- Logo displayed on Patriots Football website homepage and on the dedicated sponsor’s page (1 year)

- Social media post (carousel) identifying company as a sponsor.

- Personalized certificate of appreciation to hang in your establishment.

- 4’x6’ Banner at home games (regular season only)

- Individualized social media post spotlighting company as a sponsor

- Sponsored/branded social media posts (ie Company Name Player of the Week)

- Logo on 20’x10’ Patriots banner at all home games

PLUS...
- Homecoming weekend title sponsor

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