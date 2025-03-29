Parkville Patriots Football - Super Bowl

Extra Point Sponsorship: Benefits include:

- Logo displayed on Patriots Football website homepage and on the dedicated sponsor’s page (1 year)



- Social media post (carousel) identifying company as a sponsor.



- Personalized certificate of appreciation to hang in your establishment.



- 4’x6’ Banner at home games (regular season only)



- Individualized social media post spotlighting company as a sponsor



- Sponsored/branded social media posts (ie Company Name Player of the Week)



- Logo on 20’x10’ Patriots banner at all home games



PLUS...

- Homecoming weekend title sponsor

Extra Point Sponsorship: Benefits include:

- Logo displayed on Patriots Football website homepage and on the dedicated sponsor’s page (1 year)



- Social media post (carousel) identifying company as a sponsor.



- Personalized certificate of appreciation to hang in your establishment.



- 4’x6’ Banner at home games (regular season only)



- Individualized social media post spotlighting company as a sponsor



- Sponsored/branded social media posts (ie Company Name Player of the Week)



- Logo on 20’x10’ Patriots banner at all home games



PLUS...

- Homecoming weekend title sponsor

More details...