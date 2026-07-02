Parkway Athletic Booster Club 2026 Memorial Golf Outing Sponsorship

About the memberships
No expiration
The cost is $225. If you would like to pay by sending a check please type $0.00. If you are paying online please type in $225.00 and proceed to the payment section.
Our top sponsorship level. Your business will be featured on a 3×5 banner displayed prominently at the outing, seen by every golfer and guest throughout the morning. It's a great way to show your support for Parkway athletics while getting your name in front of the community.
No expiration
The cost is $40.00. If you would like to pay by sending a check please type $0.00. If you are paying online please type in $40.00 and proceed to the payment section.
Put your name or business on a sign at one of the holes, seen by every group that plays through. It's a simple, affordable way to support Parkway's student-athletes and be part of the day. Every hole sponsorship goes directly to our athletic programs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!