A fierce black panther with bared teeth is centered within a circular emblem that reads "PARKWAY PANTHERS" in yellow lettering against a black and gold background.
Parkway Athletic Boosters

Offered by

Parkway Athletic Boosters

About the memberships

Parkway Athletic Booster Club 2026 Memorial Golf Outing Sponsorship

Even Sponsor
Pay what you can

No expiration

The cost is $225. If you would like to pay by sending a check please type $0.00. If you are paying online please type in $225.00 and proceed to the payment section.


Our top sponsorship level. Your business will be featured on a 3×5 banner displayed prominently at the outing, seen by every golfer and guest throughout the morning. It's a great way to show your support for Parkway athletics while getting your name in front of the community.

Hole Sponsor
Pay what you can

No expiration

The cost is $40.00. If you would like to pay by sending a check please type $0.00. If you are paying online please type in $40.00 and proceed to the payment section.


Put your name or business on a sign at one of the holes, seen by every group that plays through. It's a simple, affordable way to support Parkway's student-athletes and be part of the day. Every hole sponsorship goes directly to our athletic programs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!