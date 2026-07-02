Parkway Athletic Booster Club 2026 Memorial Golf Outing Sponsorship

The cost is $225. If you would like to pay by sending a check please type $0.00. If you are paying online please type in $225.00 and proceed to the payment section.





Our top sponsorship level. Your business will be featured on a 3×5 banner displayed prominently at the outing, seen by every golfer and guest throughout the morning. It's a great way to show your support for Parkway athletics while getting your name in front of the community.