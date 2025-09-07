Parkway School District

Parkway South High Boys Soccer Raffle 2025

Salon Joy Gift Card- $100 value
$2

Good at Salon Joy or Pure Joy Salon https://salonjoystl.com/

Donated by: OWNER Eraka McCulla

Narwhals- value $40
$2

https://narwhalscrafted.com/

Donated by: Kelly Grant

Circle 7 Ranch-$50 Gift Certificates
$2

Enjoy some amazing food and drinks at Circle 7 Ranch https://www.circle7ranch.com/Taphouse

Donated by: The Jones Family

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket-$40 value
$2

Texas Roadhouse signature steak sauce and seasoning, roasted peanuts, a free appetizer voucher, and a dinner for two (excluding alcohol, tax, and tip). https://www.texasroadhouse.com/

Donated by: Texas Roadhouse

Pallet of Sod
$2

West County Sod Farm- Pallet of Tall Fescue Sod (500 Sq Ft) 

Free Delivery is Included within West County St Louis

Expires 12/31/2026

https://westcountysodfarm.com/

Donated by: Jay at West County Sod Farm

Functional 45 Training-Swag Bag and 1 FREE Month
$2

https://f45training.com/studio/ellisville/

Donated by: Owner Emily Jeffries  

El Nopal and El Jorocho Gift Card - $50 value
$2

Award winning restaurants and taqueria are located in Twin Oaks! $25 each (total value $50) https://elnopal-stl.com/ and https://www.eljarochotaqueria.com/

Donated by OWNER Nikki Escamilla

Maybe Money Does Grow on Trees?
$2

$100 worth of scratchers tickets!

Donated by Helen Alexander

PGA Tour Superstore- $399 value
$2

Golf Fundamentals 6 Pack 45 Minute Lessons

Instruction covers grip and stance, swing basics, course etiquette, and everything in between!

Donated by The Jones Family

QT Gift Card- $50 value
$2

Good inside or outside!

Thanksgiving Party Package- $125 value
$2

4 bottles of wine, 2 wine glasses, cheese and crackers, chocolate bar, nuts, pumpkin salt and pepper, 4 tea towels, napkins, serving tray and a fall sign.

Donated by: Missy Bowles, MBA Southeast Behavorial Hospital

Alloy Personal Training
$2

One month of personal training.

Valid at: 2961 Dougherty Ferry Road

Must activate by 12/31/25

Sugar Creek Golf Basket- $225
$2

18 Holes Golf with cart for foursome at Sugar Creek

1 dozen MAXFLI Solid 10 golf balls Callaway golf cap

Disney World Markers and Divot Set

Golf Tees

4 Cigars

Donated by: Missy Bowles, MBA Southeast Behavorial Hospital

Club Car Wash- 3-Month MVP Membership
$2

Enjoy a 3-Month MVP Membership at your nearest Club Car Wash location.

Bee Kind Basket- $35 value
$2

Adorable LOCAL honey baset contains:

honey

4 lip balms

lotion bar

Donated by: OWNER Holly Drainer

