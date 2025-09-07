Parkway South High Boys Soccer Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Enjoy some amazing food and drinks at Circle 7 Ranch https://www.circle7ranch.com/Taphouse
Donated by: The Jones Family
Texas Roadhouse signature steak sauce and seasoning, roasted peanuts, a free appetizer voucher, and a dinner for two (excluding alcohol, tax, and tip). https://www.texasroadhouse.com/
Donated by: Texas Roadhouse
West County Sod Farm- Pallet of Tall Fescue Sod (500 Sq Ft)
Free Delivery is Included within West County St Louis
Expires 12/31/2026
https://westcountysodfarm.com/
Donated by: Jay at West County Sod Farm
Award winning restaurants and taqueria are located in Twin Oaks! $25 each (total value $50) https://elnopal-stl.com/ and https://www.eljarochotaqueria.com/
Donated by OWNER Nikki Escamilla
$100 worth of scratchers tickets!
Donated by Helen Alexander
Golf Fundamentals 6 Pack 45 Minute Lessons
Instruction covers grip and stance, swing basics, course etiquette, and everything in between!
Donated by The Jones Family
Good inside or outside!
4 bottles of wine, 2 wine glasses, cheese and crackers, chocolate bar, nuts, pumpkin salt and pepper, 4 tea towels, napkins, serving tray and a fall sign.
Donated by: Missy Bowles, MBA Southeast Behavorial Hospital
One month of personal training.
Valid at: 2961 Dougherty Ferry Road
Must activate by 12/31/25
18 Holes Golf with cart for foursome at Sugar Creek
1 dozen MAXFLI Solid 10 golf balls Callaway golf cap
Disney World Markers and Divot Set
Golf Tees
4 Cigars
Donated by: Missy Bowles, MBA Southeast Behavorial Hospital
Enjoy a 3-Month MVP Membership at your nearest Club Car Wash location.
Adorable LOCAL honey baset contains:
honey
4 lip balms
lotion bar
Donated by: OWNER Holly Drainer
$
