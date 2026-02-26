Lincoln PTO

Offered by

Lincoln PTO

About this shop

Sales closed

Parkwood Deli March 27, 2026

Item 1 - Chicken Fingers, Fries, and Cookie
$10.50

Item 1 - Chicken Fingers, Fries, and Chocolate Chip Cookie

Item 2- Homemade Mac & Cheese and Cookie
$9.50

Item 2- Homemade Mac & Cheese and Chocolate Chip Cookie

Item 3- Turkey & Cheese on a Round Roll and Cookie
$11.50

Item 3- Turkey & Cheese on a Round Roll and Chocolate Chip Cookie. Sandwich comes with lettuce and condiments on the side.

Item 4- Ham & Cheese on a Round Roll and Cookie
$11.50

Item 4- Ham & Cheese on a Round Roll and Chocolate Chip Cookie. Sandwich comes with lettuce and condiments on the side.

Item 5- Ham & Cheese on GF Bread and Rice Krispie Treat
$11.50

Item 5- Ham & Cheese on Gluten Free Bread and Rice Krispie Treat. Sandwich comes with lettuce and condiments on the side.

Item 6- Turkey & Cheese on GF Bread and Rice Krispie Treat
$11.50

Item 6- Turkey & Cheese on Gluten Free Bread and Rice Krispie Treat. Sandwich comes with lettuce and condiments on the side.

Item 7 - Chocolate Chip Cookie ONLY
$3

Item 7 - Chocolate Chip Cookie ONLY

Item 8 - Rice Krispie Treat ONLY
$3

Item 8 - Rice Krispie Treat ONLY

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