Parkwood Deli March 27, 2026

Offered by
About this shop
Item 1 - Chicken Fingers, Fries, and Chocolate Chip Cookie
Item 2- Homemade Mac & Cheese and Chocolate Chip Cookie
Item 3- Turkey & Cheese on a Round Roll and Chocolate Chip Cookie. Sandwich comes with lettuce and condiments on the side.
Item 4- Ham & Cheese on a Round Roll and Chocolate Chip Cookie. Sandwich comes with lettuce and condiments on the side.
Item 5- Ham & Cheese on Gluten Free Bread and Rice Krispie Treat. Sandwich comes with lettuce and condiments on the side.
Item 6- Turkey & Cheese on Gluten Free Bread and Rice Krispie Treat. Sandwich comes with lettuce and condiments on the side.
Item 7 - Chocolate Chip Cookie ONLY
Item 8 - Rice Krispie Treat ONLY
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!