Parkwood Therapeutic Riding Center's Monthly Lesson Payment

Monthly Group Lesson Payment (1 lesson per week)
$260

Monthly Group Lesson Payment (2 lessons per week)
$520

Monthly Private Lesson Payment (1 lesson per week)
$346.66

Monthly Private Lesson Payment (2 lessons per week)
$693.32

Monthly Group Lesson Payment (4 lesson per week)
$1,040

