Parliamentarians of Bucks County Memberships Renewal

Primary Membership Renewal
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

Primary Members are NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PARLIAMENTARIANS® members who have designated PBC as their primary unit.

Affiliate Membership Renewal
$25

Renews yearly on: January 1

Affiliate Members are NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PARLIAMENTARIANS® members who are Primary Members of another NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PARLIAMENTARIANS® unit.

Provisional Membership Renewal
$25

Valid until March 2, 2027

Provisional Members shall be considered interim members of the unit, who are preparing for NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PARLIAMENTARIANS® membership. Provisional Member status shall not exceed twelve (12) consecutive months without the approval of the Executive Board.

