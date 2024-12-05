Parliamentarians of Bucks County Memberships Renewal

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
Primary Members are NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PARLIAMENTARIANS® members who have designated PBC as their primary unit.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Affiliate Members are NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PARLIAMENTARIANS® members who are Primary Members of another NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PARLIAMENTARIANS® unit.
Valid until March 2, 2027
Provisional Members shall be considered interim members of the unit, who are preparing for NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PARLIAMENTARIANS® membership. Provisional Member status shall not exceed twelve (12) consecutive months without the approval of the Executive Board.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!