Pars 4 Ours

15201 Ashland Rd

Glen Allen, VA 23059, USA

DIvision Level Sponsorship
$1,500

This oﬀers a team entry, along with your company’s logo on our website, 2 Holes and 2 on-course challenge holes

Battalion Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Battalion level sponsors receive, as part of their contribution, placement of corporate name and logo on website (with link to your website), and listing as a Battalion Supporter on tournament program.

Company level Sponsorship
$500

Company level sponsors will have their corporate name and logo listed in tournament program and on our website (with link to your website).

Putting Contest Sponsorship
$750

This sponsor will have their corporate name and logo listed in tournament program and on our website (with link to your website). Large signage with their corporate name is displayed on contest putting green. Putting contest winner gets a 6 day Worldwide Resort stay for up to 6 people.

Awards and Dinner Sponsorship
$750

This sponsorship comes with signage with your corporate name and logo at entrance to banquet area for the Awards dinner immediately following play.

$100,000 Shootout Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship offers four players a chance to hole a shot from 150 yards out to win $100,000. Sponsor will have their corporate name and logo listed in tournament program and on our website

Player Team Registration
$380

Foursome registrations to include cart and range balls.  Registrations made after 13 March 2026 will go up to $420 per team, so register today! Registration ends April 11th 2026.

