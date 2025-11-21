Part 2 Social Chase Gala Silent Auction

Bella Toscana For Two





Tuscany, Italy





Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.





The Accommodations





Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in the town of Impruneta, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.





Includes

4-nights in a beautiful countryside hotel

A welcome bottle of wine and charcuterie plate

3-course dinner at the Garden Restaurant (bottle of wine included)

Wine and olive oil tasting experience

Daily breakfast

Accommodates 2 guests

Booking & concierge services provided by Raise Away





Notes

Nights must be used consecutively in one trip

At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age

Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase

Property subject to availability

Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week

Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances



