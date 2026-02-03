Participant Waiver for 5K and Health Expo

• I understand that running, walking, and participating in event activities involve inherent risks including falls, contact with others, weather exposure, equipment use, physical exertion, illness, injury, or other unforeseen hazards.

• I voluntarily assume all risks associated with my participation.

• I certify that I am physically able to safely participate and have not been advised otherwise by a medical professional.

• I release, waive, and hold harmless Hearts of Valor Inc., its officers, directors, volunteers, sponsors, partners, and affiliates from any and all claims, liabilities, damages, or expenses arising from my participation, to the fullest extent permitted by law.

• I understand that any health screenings or CPR/first aid demonstrations are educational only and not medical treatment.

• I grant permission for photographs and video taken during the event to be used for promotional, educational, and fundraising purposes without compensation.

• If registering a minor, I certify that I am the parent/legal guardian and consent to their participation and agree to this waiver on their behalf.





By agreeing below, I acknowledge that I have read this waiver, understand it, and voluntarily provide my electronic signature.











