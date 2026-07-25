Partner/Sponsorship Packages

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About this event
Covers food and hospitality at one of our signature community events — bringing women to the table, literally.
◆ Event food & hospitality
◆ Recurring support group space
◆ Community outreach materials
Funds transportation rides to screenings and care navigation support for women who need it most.
◆ Uber rides to mammograms & appointments
◆ Care navigation for 10–15 women
◆ Educational program delivery
Fully sponsors one signature event — covering space, food, speakers, and all materials for the women we serve.
◆ Full event sponsorship (space + food + speakers)
◆ Co-branding at the event
◆ Logo on all event materials
Underwrites an event AND brings on-site healthcare services — like mobile mammograms or clinical screenings — for attendees.
◆ Full event sponsorship
◆ On-site healthcare services (e.g. mobile screening)
◆ Title sponsor recognition across all SWIO materials
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!