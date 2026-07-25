Five women with their arms raised in celebration sit in the foreground, while the background features the "Sisters Working It Out" logo and descriptive text.
Sisters Working It Out

Hosted by

Sisters Working It Out

About this event

Partner/Sponsorship Packages

Community Supporter
$5,000

Covers food and hospitality at one of our signature community events — bringing women to the table, literally.


◆  Event food & hospitality

◆  Recurring support group space

◆  Community outreach materials




Health Champion
$10,000

Funds transportation rides to screenings and care navigation support for women who need it most.


◆  Uber rides to mammograms & appointments

◆  Care navigation for 10–15 women

◆  Educational program delivery


Event Sponsor
$15,000

Fully sponsors one signature event — covering space, food, speakers, and all materials for the women we serve.


◆  Full event sponsorship (space + food + speakers)

◆  Co-branding at the event

◆  Logo on all event materials


Impact Partner
$20,000

Underwrites an event AND brings on-site healthcare services — like mobile mammograms or clinical screenings — for attendees.


◆  Full event sponsorship

◆  On-site healthcare services (e.g. mobile screening)

◆  Title sponsor recognition across all SWIO materials


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!