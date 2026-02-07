Young Erie Professionals
Young Erie Professionals has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Young Erie Professionals

Hosted by

Young Erie Professionals

About this event

Sales closed

[Partner Event] Chamber Event - Knowledge Breakfast - The Future of Erie County [Attendance Tracking Only]

930 Peach St

Erie, PA 16501, USA

YEP Member
Free

This link is for YEP Tracking only, please be sure to register on the Chamber's website:  Register here, click "continue as guest" and put YEP as your company.

Non-YEP Member
Free

This link is for YEP Tracking only, please be sure to register on the Chamber's website:  Register here, click "continue as guest" and put YEP as your company.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!