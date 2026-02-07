[Partner Event] Chamber Event - Knowledge Breakfast - The Future of Erie County [Attendance Tracking Only]

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
This link is for YEP Tracking only, please be sure to register on the Chamber's website: Register here, click "continue as guest" and put YEP as your company.
This link is for YEP Tracking only, please be sure to register on the Chamber's website: Register here, click "continue as guest" and put YEP as your company.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!