Valley Economic Development Partners Inc

Hosted by

Valley Economic Development Partners Inc

Partner Palooza at Cedar Point

Cedar Point

Sandusky, OH 44870, USA

Partner Palooza Partner Pass
Free
For VP Partners: Experience the excitement of Cedar Point with complimentary admission, parking, plus one meal and one drink voucher! If you are bringing children aged 2 or younger, their entry to the park is free, but you still need to register them for a "Kiddie Pass" below, and specify if you need a meal voucher for your child.
Partner Palooza Kiddie Pass (Ages 2 & Under)
Free
For VP Partners: (Ages 2 & Under). While park admission is complimentary for guests aged 2 and under, this ticket provides one meal (entrée), one side, and one drink for their enjoyment. Please select the appropriate option to indicate whether or not a meal ticket is needed.
Partner Palooza Plus Dining Pass (Age 3+)
$58
For Extended Family & Friends. This ticket grants you park admission, parking, and a meal voucher at Cedar Point. Admission is free for children 2 and under. You have the option to purchase a meal voucher for children 2 and under below.
Partner Palooza Plus Park Pass (Ages 3+)
$47
For Extended Family & Friends. Please join us for Valley Partners' Partner Palooza at Cedar Point. This ticket includes park admission and parking only. Children 2 and under receive complimentary park admission. Meal add-on option available below.
Partner Palooza Plus Dining Pass (Age 2 and Under)
$19
For Extended Family & Friends (Ages 2 & Under): Meal Add-On. While park admission is complimentary for guests aged 2 and under, this ticket provides one meal (entrée), one side, and one drink for their enjoyment.
Add a donation for Valley Economic Development Partners Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!