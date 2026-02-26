Eden Youth

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Eden Youth

About this event

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Partner Sign Up 2026 Reach for a Better Community Resource Event

27182 Patrick Ave

Hayward, CA 94544, USA

Partner Booth Registration
Free

This year’s theme centers on four community priorities:

·      Family well-being

·      Safety & prevention

·      Youth opportunity

·      Neighborhood pride

We are bringing together trusted community-based organizations, schools, and local partners to provide mental health and substance use prevention resources, strengthen protective factors, and create a positive, family-friendly space where residents can connect to support.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!