Partner with Charlotte Black Pride to make a difference

PRESENTING SPONSOR $20,000+
PRESENTING SPONSOR $20,000+
• Sponsor Naming Opportunity for any one (1) 2025 official CBP Pride Week Event.
• Logo/Website Recognition on ALL online commercials, social media posts, direct email ads, print advertisements and the CBP Website.
• Premiere Recognition on Signage at 2025 Pride Expo Extravaganza.
• Spread in CBP 2025 annual Pride Guide.
• Premium Booth Space with complimentary tabling at all of our week of events.
• Speaking Opportunities from Main Stage at Pride Expo Extravaganza.
• Ten (10) Complimentary Tickets to 2025 Heart of the Community Awards Gala.
• Verbal & Print Recognition as Presenting Sponsor at ALL official CBP Week Events.
DIAMOND SPONSOR $10,000 - $19,999
DIAMOND SPONSOR $10,000 - $19,999
• Logo/Website Recognition on ALL online commercials, social media posts, direct email ads, print advertisements and the CBP Website.
• Premiere Recognition on Signage at 2025 Pride Expo Extravaganza.
• Full Page Ad in CBP 2025 annual Pride Guide.
• Premium Booth Space with a complimentary tabling at our Meet-n-Greet Reception & Pride Expo.
• Speaking Opportunities from the Main Stage at CBP Pride Expo Extravaganza.
• Five (5) Complimentary Tickets to 2025 Heart of the Community Awards Gala.
• Verbal & Print Recognition as Diamond Sponsor at ALL official CBP Week Events.
EMERALD SPONSOR $5,000 - $9,999
EMERALD SPONSOR $5,000 - $9,999
• Logo/Website Recognition on ALL online commercials, social media posts, direct email ads, print advertisements and the CBP Website.
• Premiere Recognition on Signage at 2025 Pride Expo Extravaganza.
• Half Page Ad in CBP 2025 annual Pride Guide.
• Complimentary Booth Space with a complimentary table/two chairs at Meet- n-Greet Reception & Pride Expo.
• Two (2) Complimentary Tickets to 2025 Heart of the Community Awards Gala.
• Verbal & Print Recognition as Emerald Sponsor at ALL official CBP Week Events.
GOLD SPONSOR $2,500 - $4,999
GOLD SPONSOR $2,500 - $4,999
• Logo/Website Recognition on ALL online commercials, social media posts, direct email ads, print advertisements and their CBP Website.
• Recognition on Signage at 2025 Pride Expo Extravaganza.
• Quarter Page Ad in CBP 2025 annual Pride Guide.
• Verbal & Print Recognition as Gold Sponsor at ALL official CBP Week Events.
SILVER SPONSOR $1,000 - $2,499
SILVER SPONSOR $1,000 - $2,499
• Name Recognition on ALL online commercials, social media posts, direct email ads, print advertisements and the CBP Website. • Recognition on Signage at 2025 Pride Expo Extravaganza.
• Card-Size Ad in CBP 2025 annual Pride Guide.
• Verbal & Print Recognition as Silver Sponsor at ALL official CBP Week Events
BRONZE SPONSOR $500 - $999
BRONZE SPONSOR $500 - $999
• Name Recognition on ALL online commercials, social media posts, direct email ads, print advertisements and the CBP Website. • Recognition on Select Signage at 2025 Pride Expo Extravaganza.
• Name Recognition in CBP 2025 annual Pride Guide.
CBP Ambassador $100-$499
CBP Ambassadors $100 - $499
• Name Recognition on CBP Official Website
• Complimentary Swag
