Partner with Rooted Path Ministries

About the memberships
Renews monthly
$104/month ($24/week) for 24 months.
Join the first 24 partners helping lay the foundation of Rooted Path Ministries.
This commitment is helping build the systems and discipleship pathways that turn decisions into disciples.
Renews monthly
$24/month
Join a community of partners who are consistently sowing into the mission
Just like every harvest begins with seed faithfully planted over time, your consistency helps sustain and grow the work of the ministry.
No expiration
one-time or occasional gift of any amount.
Every seed sown helps strengthen churches, support outreach, and provide discipleship resources that help people grow strong in their faith.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!