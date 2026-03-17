Partner with the Junior League of Greenville, NC (2026–2027)

Your organization anchors one signature moment like Volunteer Expo (Sept), Runway 5K @ PGV (Nov), or Mission Market (Jan) and is recognized throughout the year as a leading investor in civic leadership. Funds support direct service and volunteer capacity, with a portion designated for leadership training that improves our execution, governance, and community partnerships. You receive (1) a concise speaking moment at a member meeting, (2) right‑sleeve placement on our core volunteer shirt (the apparel worn at routine service and out‑of‑state trainings), (3) website, newsletter, and social acknowledgments on a defined cadence, and (4) quarterly KPI reports plus a year‑end impact summary. The result is a steady rhythm of public‑interest visibility and a clear record of benefits delivered.





Bring your team and serve with us

We coordinate a two‑hour volunteer activation for your employees, packing nights, pantry shifts, community clean‑ups, or an on‑site moment at the Volunteer Expo. We provide an orientation, branded signage (if appropriate), and a photos captured. This activation is scheduled in consultation with your HR/CSR lead to align with company calendars and wellness initiatives.