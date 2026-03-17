Partner with the Junior League of Greenville, NC (2026–2027)

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About this event
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Your organization anchors one signature moment like Volunteer Expo (Sept), Runway 5K @ PGV (Nov), or Mission Market (Jan) and is recognized throughout the year as a leading investor in civic leadership. Funds support direct service and volunteer capacity, with a portion designated for leadership training that improves our execution, governance, and community partnerships. You receive (1) a concise speaking moment at a member meeting, (2) right‑sleeve placement on our core volunteer shirt (the apparel worn at routine service and out‑of‑state trainings), (3) website, newsletter, and social acknowledgments on a defined cadence, and (4) quarterly KPI reports plus a year‑end impact summary. The result is a steady rhythm of public‑interest visibility and a clear record of benefits delivered.
Bring your team and serve with us
We coordinate a two‑hour volunteer activation for your employees, packing nights, pantry shifts, community clean‑ups, or an on‑site moment at the Volunteer Expo. We provide an orientation, branded signage (if appropriate), and a photos captured. This activation is scheduled in consultation with your HR/CSR lead to align with company calendars and wellness initiatives.
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This level equips a consistent block of programming and helps underwrite volunteer access and dignity costs (e.g., supplies for Backpack Buddies; shelter breakfast underwriting via the Mission Market). Recognition includes back‑yoke placement on our core volunteer shirt, a defined presence at one signature moment, and scheduled digital acknowledgments. Twice yearly, you receive succinct KPI reports that connect your investment to community outcomes.
Bring your team and serve with us
We coordinate a two‑hour volunteer activation for your employees, packing nights, pantry shifts, community clean‑ups, or an on‑site moment at the Volunteer Expo. We provide an orientation, branded signage (if appropriate), and a photos captured. This activation is scheduled in consultation with your HR/CSR lead to align with company calendars and wellness initiatives.
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Advocates sustain the work between big moments. Your gift supports the ordinary logistics that keep volunteers effective, communications, safety, and coordination while recognizing your brand on event‑specific shirts and in League communications. A year‑end summary documents results funded by this support.
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Program Supporters bolster a specific event or service window. You will be recognized in the event program and online, and you’ll receive a simple recap you can share with teams and customers.
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