Partner With the Trenton Pride Center

Rainbow Partner
$300

+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website +Your logo in the lower tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride +Rainbow Partner Badge for use on your website +One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center” +50% off one vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival
Bronze Partner
$600

+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website +Your logo in the lower tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride +Bronze Partner Badge for use on your website +One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center” +50% off one vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival +One (1) Pride Festival T-Shirt +One (1) annual posting to promote your business/organization on our social media
Silver Partner
$1,250

+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website +Your logo in the middle tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride Silver Partner Badge for use on your website +One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center” +One free vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival +Two (2) Pride Festival T-Shirts +One (1) annual posting to promote your business/organization on our social media
Gold Partner
$2,500

+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website +Your logo in the middle tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride Gold Partner Badge for use on your website +One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center” +One free vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival +Four (4) Pride Festival T-Shirts +Two (2) annual postings to promote your business/organization on our social media
Platinum Partner
$5,000

+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website +Your logo in the upper tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride +Platinum Partner Badge for use on your website +One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center” +One free vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival +Four (4) Pride Festival T-Shirts +Two (2) annual postings to promote your business/organization on our social media +The opportunity to be named as a “Presenting Partner” or sponsor of a specific TPC event or program and receive special callouts and promotion
Diamond Partner
$10,000

+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website +Your logo in the upper tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride Diamond Partner Badge for use on your website +One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center” +One free vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival +Four (4) Pride Festival T-Shirts +Four (4) annual postings to promote your business/organization on our social media +The opportunity to be named as a “Presenting Partner” or sponsor of a specific TPC event or program and receive special callouts and promotion +Speaking opportunity at a TPC event +Partner callout during all TPC events
