Partner With the Trenton Pride Center

+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website
+Your logo in the lower tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride
+Rainbow Partner Badge for use on your website
+One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center”
+50% off one vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival
Bronze Partner
$600
+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website
+Your logo in the lower tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride
+Bronze Partner Badge for use on your website
+One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center”
+50% off one vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival
+One (1) Pride Festival T-Shirt
+One (1) annual posting to promote your business/organization on our social media
Silver Partner
$1,250
+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website
+Your logo in the middle tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride
Silver Partner Badge for use on your website
+One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center”
+One free vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival
+Two (2) Pride Festival T-Shirts
+One (1) annual posting to promote your business/organization on our social media
Gold Partner
$2,500
+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website
+Your logo in the middle tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride
Gold Partner Badge for use on your website
+One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center”
+One free vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival
+Four (4) Pride Festival T-Shirts
+Two (2) annual postings to promote your business/organization on our social media
Platinum Partner
$5,000
+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website
+Your logo in the upper tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride
+Platinum Partner Badge for use on your website
+One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center”
+One free vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival
+Four (4) Pride Festival T-Shirts
+Two (2) annual postings to promote your business/organization on our social media
+The opportunity to be named as a “Presenting Partner” or sponsor of a specific TPC event or program and receive special callouts and promotion
Diamond Partner
$10,000
+Listing on our website with your logo and a direct link to your website
+Your logo in the upper tier of our TPC Partner Banner that will be displayed at our events, including Trenton Pride
Diamond Partner Badge for use on your website
+One (1) Free Window Sticker or Laminate Badge “Proud Supporter of the Trenton Pride Center”
+One free vendor space for the Trenton Pride Festival
+Four (4) Pride Festival T-Shirts
+Four (4) annual postings to promote your business/organization on our social media
+The opportunity to be named as a “Presenting Partner” or sponsor of a specific TPC event or program and receive special callouts and promotion
+Speaking opportunity at a TPC event
+Partner callout during all TPC events
