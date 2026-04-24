UP GIVING VILLAGE CORPORATION

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UP GIVING VILLAGE CORPORATION

About this event

Partner with the Village

Community Partner item
Community Partner
$250

Supports foundational needs across Up Giving Village programs and outreach efforts.


Includes recognition on our website as a Community Partner and connection to the work happening within the Village.

Program Partner item
Program Partner
$500

Supports a specific program within Up Giving Village, helping create consistent and meaningful experiences for those we serve.


Includes recognition on our website and opportunities for community engagement and visibility.

VILLAGE PARTNER item
VILLAGE PARTNER
$1,000

Supports multiple areas of impact across Up Giving Village and helps expand our reach within the community.


Includes elevated recognition on our website, visibility across select initiatives, and opportunities for deeper partnership and engagement.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!