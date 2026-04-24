Partner with the Village

Hosted by
About this event
Supports foundational needs across Up Giving Village programs and outreach efforts.
Includes recognition on our website as a Community Partner and connection to the work happening within the Village.
Supports a specific program within Up Giving Village, helping create consistent and meaningful experiences for those we serve.
Includes recognition on our website and opportunities for community engagement and visibility.
Supports multiple areas of impact across Up Giving Village and helps expand our reach within the community.
Includes elevated recognition on our website, visibility across select initiatives, and opportunities for deeper partnership and engagement.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!