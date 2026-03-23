93-4745028

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93-4745028

About this event

Partner with TSW Network™

PLATINUM PARTNER (Annual)
$10,000

For organizations seeking top-tier visibility and alignment with a growing leadership network of wives and women leaders.


Includes:

  • Prominent year-round brand alignment across TSW programming and communications
  • Featured placement across:
    • Website (homepage + partner page)
    • Major initiatives (cohorts, events, content)
  • Opportunity to provide a 5-minute remark during a cohort leadership session or event
  • Speaking opportunity at 1–2 major TSW experiences annually
  • Co-branded initiative opportunity (this is BIG—workshops, campaigns, series)
  • Featured spotlight across TSW platforms (LinkedIn + email)
  • Recognition as a platinum partner helping scale TSW’s impact
  • Access to impact reports + community insights
GOLD PARTNER (Annual)
$5,000

For organizations seeking strong visibility and connection with the TSW audience.


Includes:

  • Brand recognition across TSW programming and communications
  • Recognition during the Leadership Cohort sessions
  • Opportunity to participate in 1 TSW initiative annually (e.g., panel, workshop)
  • Inclusion in highlight content (LinkedIn)
  • Access to impact reports + community insights
SILVER PARTNER (Annual)
$3,000

For organizations seeking aligned visibility within TSW experiences and community engagement.

  • Brand recognition during select TSW programming
  • Logo placement on website / select materials
  • Inclusion in the annual partner appreciation feature
COMMUNITY PARTNER (Annual)
$1,500

For organizations looking to support and align with TSW’s mission and growing community.


Includes:
✔ Brand recognition within TSW programming

✔ Logo placement on select materials

✔ Inclusion in community appreciation acknowledgments

SUPPORTING PARTNER (Annual)
$500

Entry-level opportunity to support TSW and gain brand visibility.

Includes:


✔Name recognition within TSW programming

✔Inclusion in select communications

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