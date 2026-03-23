Partner with TSW Network™

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About this event
For organizations seeking top-tier visibility and alignment with a growing leadership network of wives and women leaders.
Includes:
For organizations seeking strong visibility and connection with the TSW audience.
Includes:
For organizations seeking aligned visibility within TSW experiences and community engagement.
For organizations looking to support and align with TSW’s mission and growing community.
Includes:
✔ Brand recognition within TSW programming
✔ Logo placement on select materials
✔ Inclusion in community appreciation acknowledgments
Entry-level opportunity to support TSW and gain brand visibility.
Includes:
✔Name recognition within TSW programming
✔Inclusion in select communications
$
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