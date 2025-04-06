Partner With Us: Corporate Sponsorship for SANE Training

Hope Sponsors will enjoy the exclusive benefits of featured event sponsorship, which includes recognition signage at the hotel, prominent logo placement on all advertisements and materials, and distinctive recognition in all news and media contacts. Sponsors will also have the opportunity to add company swag to participant bags, receive special recognition on VIP and WRC social media pages and websites, and a verbal announcement of sponsorship during the training. Additionally, Hope Sponsors will receive a framed community partner certificate to proudly display at their business.
🚨 BONUS 🚨
A SPECIAL THANK YOU VIDEO MESSAGE FROM TRAINING PARTICIPANTS, SHARED ON VIP & WRC SOCIAL MEDIA!
🚨 BONUS 🚨
HEALING
$2,500
Healing Sponsors will receive premium benefits, including prominent logo placement on all advertisements and materials, recognition in press releases, newsletters, and radio interviews, and the opportunity to add company swag to participant bags. They will also enjoy recognition on VIP and WRC social media pages and websites, along with a verbal announcement of their sponsorship during training. Additionally, Healing Sponsors will receive a community partner certificate to proudly display at their business.
!! BONUS !!
A SPECIAL THANK YOU MESSAGE FROM TRAINING PARTICIPANTS, SHARED ON VIP & WRC SOCIAL MEDIA!
!! BONUS !!
EMPOWER
$1,500
Empower Sponsors will receive acknowledgment in press releases, newsletters, and radio interviews, along with the opportunity to include company swag in participant bags. Sponsors will also be recognized on VIP and WRC social media pages and websites, with a verbal announcement of their sponsorship during training. In addition, they will receive a community partner certificate to proudly display at their business.
STRENGTH
$1,000
Strength Sponsors will be honored with logo inclusion on training flyers, the opportunity to add company swag to participant bags, recognition on VIP and WRC social media pages and websites, a verbal announcement of sponsorship during training, and a community partner certificate to prominently display at their business.
TRUST
$500
Trust Sponsors will have the opportunity to add company swag to participant bags, along with recognition on VIP and WRC social media pages and websites. Furthermore, sponsors will be acknowledged with a verbal announcement during training and will receive a community partner certificate to proudly display at their business.
COURAGE
$250
Courage Sponsors will enjoy recognition on VIP and WRC social media pages and websites, along with a verbal announcement of their sponsorship during training. Sponsors will also receive a community partner certificate to proudly display at their business, showcasing their support.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!