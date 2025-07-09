Partners for Excellence Annual Breakfast, Better Every Day Laser Focus

9250 State Ave

Kansas City, KS 66112, USA

Individual Supporter
$75

Entry for 1 to the event.

Friends of the Foundation
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

Six (6) entries to the event, including a VIP table and social media shoutout.

We Care, We Act Partner
$2,500
groupTicketCaption

Six (6) entries to the event, including VIP table, featured in pre-event Social Media campaign, and recognition at the event.

Excellence in Education Partner
$5,000
groupTicketCaption

Six (6) entries to the event, including VIP table, premium signage, keynote acknowledgement, dedicated website content highlighting your partnership, and recognition during the event.

Better Every Day Sponsor
$10,000
groupTicketCaption

Six (6) entries to the event, including VIP table, premium signage, keynote acknowledgement, dedicated website content highlighting your partnership, recognition during the event, and featured story shared on social media, the website, and during the event, with a keynote speaker opportunity (optional).

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing