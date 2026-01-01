CPAF Benefit Dinner: Together in Support of Survivors

Hosted by
About this event
Support this meaningful dinner with
4 guests (4 table seats or half a table)
Family-style dinner, including one bottle of wine or sake, and water.
1/2 page recognition in the event digital program.
Free parking included
Support this meaningful dinner with
8 guests (8 table seats or one table)
Family-style dinner, including 2 bottles of wine or sake, and water.
Full page recognition in the event digital program.
Free parking included
Support this meaningful dinner with
16 guests (8 table seats or two tables)
Family-style dinner, including 2 bottles of wine or sake, and water per table (4 bottles total)
Two-page spread in the event digital program.
Free parking included
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!