CPAF Benefit Dinner: Together in Support of Survivors

402 S San Gabriel Blvd Ste A

San Gabriel, CA 91776, USA

Advocate
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Support this meaningful dinner with

4 guests (4 table seats or half a table)

Family-style dinner, including one bottle of wine or sake, and water.


1/2 page recognition in the event digital program.


Free parking included

Sustainer
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Support this meaningful dinner with

8 guests (8 table seats or one table)

Family-style dinner, including 2 bottles of wine or sake, and water.


Full page recognition in the event digital program.


Free parking included

Partner
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Support this meaningful dinner with

16 guests (8 table seats or two tables)

Family-style dinner, including 2 bottles of wine or sake, and water per table (4 bottles total)


Two-page spread in the event digital program.


Free parking included

