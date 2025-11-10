Partners in Hope Sponsorship

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About this event
Featured as a Presenting Partner throughout December
• Dedicated spotlight post (photo, logo, story) on social media and emails
• Holiday “Thank You” video mention with shout-out
• Logo on all Giving Day and year-end campaign materials
• Dedicated social posts during Giving Day
• Recognition in our “Season of Hope” digital campaign- all throughout the month of December.
• Logo placement on website and Giving Day graphics
• Group social media thank-you post
• Inclusion in “Holiday Partners of HOPE” email
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