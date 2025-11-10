For The Silent

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For The Silent

About this event

Partners in Hope Sponsorship

Champion of Hope
$2,000

Featured as a Presenting Partner throughout December

• Dedicated spotlight post (photo, logo, story) on social media and emails

• Holiday “Thank You” video mention with shout-out

• Logo on all Giving Day and year-end campaign materials

Advocate of Hope
$1,000

• Dedicated social posts during Giving Day

• Recognition in our “Season of Hope” digital campaign- all throughout the month of December.

• Logo placement on website and Giving Day graphics

Friend of Hope
$500

• Group social media thank-you post

• Inclusion in “Holiday Partners of HOPE” email

Add a donation for For The Silent

$

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