PIH Friendsgiving Final Auction Items!

James Love III is a painter that draws from the shows and movies of his childhood to better translate feelings into art, letting comic books, cartoons, and animation inspire his voice. His paintings are expressive, angular, and afrocentric with a mid-century futuristic nostalgia. He is also experimenting with other mediums such as motion in photography, as well as adding color and drama to fashion designs. His aim is not to necessarily try and 'make' his audience feel anything through his work but rather to have fun with what he loves and share the way he sees the world.

James Love III is a painter that draws from the shows and movies of his childhood to better translate feelings into art, letting comic books, cartoons, and animation inspire his voice. His paintings are expressive, angular, and afrocentric with a mid-century futuristic nostalgia. He is also experimenting with other mediums such as motion in photography, as well as adding color and drama to fashion designs. His aim is not to necessarily try and 'make' his audience feel anything through his work but rather to have fun with what he loves and share the way he sees the world.

More details...