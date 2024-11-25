PIH Friendsgiving Final Auction Items!

This stunning piece is by local artist Andre Parnell. Dedicated to enriching communities through art, Parnell's mission transcends mere beautification, aiming to inspire sharing, healing, and mutual learning. By infusing creativity with purpose, he seeks to transform environments into dynamic spaces of collaboration and growth, using art as a powerful tool for profound change and human connection.
This stunning piece is by local artist Andre Parnell. Dedicated to enriching communities through art, Parnell's mission transcends mere beautification, aiming to inspire sharing, healing, and mutual learning. By infusing creativity with purpose, he seeks to transform environments into dynamic spaces of collaboration and growth, using art as a powerful tool for profound change and human connection.
"Mother Earth" by Matt Panfil
$50
Starting bid
Inspired by "Mother Earth," this painting by local artist Matt Panfil invokes themes of nature, birth, maternity, and powerful love. Its striking imagery and vibrant color would be an excellent conversation piece for your home! Painting comes on original canvas without frame, dimensions are 20" x 26".
Inspired by "Mother Earth," this painting by local artist Matt Panfil invokes themes of nature, birth, maternity, and powerful love. Its striking imagery and vibrant color would be an excellent conversation piece for your home! Painting comes on original canvas without frame, dimensions are 20" x 26".
"E.T." by Will Woodrow
$50
Starting bid
This durable metal sculpture by local artist Will Woodrow captures an iconic scene from the 1982 Spielberg classic film, "E.T." Outlining the silhouette of Elliott and E.T. on the bike, this fun sculpture is a perfect display piece for sci-fi fans. Sculpture's dimensions are 9.5" x 6".
This durable metal sculpture by local artist Will Woodrow captures an iconic scene from the 1982 Spielberg classic film, "E.T." Outlining the silhouette of Elliott and E.T. on the bike, this fun sculpture is a perfect display piece for sci-fi fans. Sculpture's dimensions are 9.5" x 6".
"Dying Lament" by James Love III
$50
Starting bid
James Love III is a painter that draws from the shows and movies of his childhood to better translate feelings into art, letting comic books, cartoons, and animation inspire his voice. His paintings are expressive, angular, and afrocentric with a mid-century futuristic nostalgia. He is also experimenting with other mediums such as motion in photography, as well as adding color and drama to fashion designs. His aim is not to necessarily try and 'make' his audience feel anything through his work but rather to have fun with what he loves and share the way he sees the world.
James Love III is a painter that draws from the shows and movies of his childhood to better translate feelings into art, letting comic books, cartoons, and animation inspire his voice. His paintings are expressive, angular, and afrocentric with a mid-century futuristic nostalgia. He is also experimenting with other mediums such as motion in photography, as well as adding color and drama to fashion designs. His aim is not to necessarily try and 'make' his audience feel anything through his work but rather to have fun with what he loves and share the way he sees the world.
"At Home on New Jersey Street" by Laura Schroeder
$50
Starting bid
A gorgeous watercolor view of rooftops in the Mapleton-Fall Creek neighborhood by local artist Laura Kivela Schroeder. Painting comes on original canvas with frame, painting dimensions are 5" x4" and frame dimensions are 10.5" x 10.5".
A gorgeous watercolor view of rooftops in the Mapleton-Fall Creek neighborhood by local artist Laura Kivela Schroeder. Painting comes on original canvas with frame, painting dimensions are 5" x4" and frame dimensions are 10.5" x 10.5".
Stormtech Trinity Access Pack
$50
Starting bid
The perfect accessory for busy folks on the go: introducing Stormtech's Trinity Access Pack, courtesy of Fine Promotions. This sizeable and durable backpack is perfect for busy folks on the go. It fits laptops up to 14", features multiple compartments and pockets for organization, and includes a waterproof fabric bottom. This item is brought to you by Fine Promotions. Owned by the husband and wife team of Robb Fine and Victoria Randle-Fine, Fine Promotions is a State of Indiana Certified Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), an INC. Magazine Top 5000 private U.S. companies award winner, and a Southeast Asia procurement specialist. They are driven by the brands and clients they support. They help clients unbox their brand with the right selection of branded promotional products and apparel, awards, and incentives.
The perfect accessory for busy folks on the go: introducing Stormtech's Trinity Access Pack, courtesy of Fine Promotions. This sizeable and durable backpack is perfect for busy folks on the go. It fits laptops up to 14", features multiple compartments and pockets for organization, and includes a waterproof fabric bottom. This item is brought to you by Fine Promotions. Owned by the husband and wife team of Robb Fine and Victoria Randle-Fine, Fine Promotions is a State of Indiana Certified Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), an INC. Magazine Top 5000 private U.S. companies award winner, and a Southeast Asia procurement specialist. They are driven by the brands and clients they support. They help clients unbox their brand with the right selection of branded promotional products and apparel, awards, and incentives.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!