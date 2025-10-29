One Life To Love A Nj Non Profit Corporation

One Life To Love A Nj Non Profit Corporation

About the memberships

PARTNERS: One Life to Love Gala 2026

Gold
$3,000

No expiration

Lay the groundwork for lasting change.
Your Impact: Provides essential building materials and safety infrastructure.
You Receive:

  • Company name, logo, and sponsorship level included in all event programming and/or promotional materials
  • Company name, logo and sponsorship level included on the projector during the event
  • Company included on "Partner's Page" on nonprofit's website for 1 year
  • Two complimentary tickets to the Gala
Platinum
$5,000

No expiration

Help raise the walls of opportunity.
Your Impact: Funds classrooms, dormitories, and learning spaces for children.
You Receive:

  • Company name, logo, and sponsorship level included in all event programming and/or promotional materials
  • Company name, logo and sponsorship level included on the projector during the event
  • Company included on "Partner's Page" on nonprofit's website for 2 years
  • 5 social media shout outs a week after the event has ended
  • Live Shout out to you/your company at the Gala
  • Complimentary Table Reserved (seats 10)
Diamond
$10,000

No expiration

Be the cornerstone of hope and shelter.
Your Impact: Supports the construction and sustainability of the Forever Home and school.
You Receive:

  • Company name, logo, and sponsorship level included in all event programming and/or promotional materials
  • Company name, logo and sponsorship level included on the projector during the event
  • Company included on "Partner's Page" on OL2L’s website for 3 years
  • Ongoing social media shout outs for 1 month after the event has ended
  • Booth/table space at the event
  • Two minute presentation by you or your company at the event
  • Complimentary VIP Table reserved (seats 12 )

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!