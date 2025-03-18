Partners to Help Us Uncover Medical Debt

Main Mission- Start a Conversation Interactive Training item
Main Mission- Start a Conversation Interactive Training
free
Help employees and co-workers understand the challenges families got rhough when dealing with medical debt. This training will teach how employers and colloagues can be a lifeline to a co-worker struggling with a medical crisis. Each participate will recieve a certificate and employer will recieve a compassionate employer partner recognition acknowlegments.
#2 Mission-Packaging Hope Bags- item
#2 Mission-Packaging Hope Bags-
free
Get involved in creating Hope Bags that will go directly to families facing a medical crisis. These bags will contain essential items and resources to help families during their toughest times
#3 Mission-Donate to the Basic Needs Fund item
#3 Mission-Donate to the Basic Needs Fund
$2,500
Your company can make a direct impact by contributing to our Basic Needs Fund, which helps families pay down their medical debt and regain their financial footing. Suggested Donation: That will assist two families with rent. If you want another option fill out the Add a donation for Community Benefit Tree Inc Section below.
#4 Start a Company Impact Fund - item
#4 Start a Company Impact Fund -
free
Launch a Company Impact Fund to support your own employees during their personal medical crises. This fund will help ensure that your workforce has the resources they need when facing financial struggles.
#5 Host a Pop-Up Thrift Shop- item
#5 Host a Pop-Up Thrift Shop-
free
Host a Pop-Up Thrift Shop where employees and customers can purchase craft or thrift items. All proceeds go directly to supporting families in need during their medical crisis.
#6 Sell Our Ribbons item
#6 Sell Our Ribbons
free
Raise awareness by selling our special ribbons, with proceeds going toward supporting families who are drowning in medical debt.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing