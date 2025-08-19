Hosted by

South Euless PTA

About this event

STAR SPONSORSHIPS

STARLIGHT FRIEND item
STARLIGHT FRIEND
$50

Perfect for families that would like to support PTA initiatives year-round.

Recognition in PTA newsletter

TWINKLE TWINKLE item
TWINKLE TWINKLE
$100

Recognition in PTA newsletter and socials shoutout.

RISING STAR item
RISING STAR
$250

Everything under Twinkle, Twinkle +

Logo on sponsorship banner at all PTA hosted events.

Opportunity to include business materials (e.g. business cards, flyers, coupons, etc) in teacher mailboxes.

SHINING STAR item
SHINING STAR
$500

Everything under Rising Star +

Logo on PTA school year shirt, Signage in teacher break rooms for PTA provided lunches/treats/snack carts

SHOOTING STAR item
SHOOTING STAR
$750

Everything under Shining Star +

Logo on PTA school year shirt - Middle back and vendor table at all PTA community events with prior rsvp

SUPERNOVA item
SUPERNOVA
$1,000

Everything under Shooting Star +

Logo on PTA school year shirt - Top back, logo on PTA event flyers and speaking opportunity at PTA General Meeting

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!