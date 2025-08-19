STAR SPONSORSHIPS

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About this event
Perfect for families that would like to support PTA initiatives year-round.
Recognition in PTA newsletter
Recognition in PTA newsletter and socials shoutout.
Everything under Twinkle, Twinkle +
Logo on sponsorship banner at all PTA hosted events.
Opportunity to include business materials (e.g. business cards, flyers, coupons, etc) in teacher mailboxes.
Everything under Rising Star +
Logo on PTA school year shirt, Signage in teacher break rooms for PTA provided lunches/treats/snack carts
Everything under Shining Star +
Logo on PTA school year shirt - Middle back and vendor table at all PTA community events with prior rsvp
Everything under Shooting Star +
Logo on PTA school year shirt - Top back, logo on PTA event flyers and speaking opportunity at PTA General Meeting
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!