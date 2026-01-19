Partnerships - Eid Fashion Show

About this event
This option is for clothing businesses interested in having their clothes featured on the runway. Brands will have 1–2 clothing pieces (depending on availability) worn by models during the fashion show and showcased as part of the program.
1 Free Ticket to the fashion show
This option is open to Muslim women businesses across industries. While on-site sales will not take place, vendors are invited to display 1–3 products on our curated vendor tables. Each product will be labeled with your business information and details on how guests can purchase after the event.
1 Free Ticket to the fashion show
You will have one minute to speak during the program to promote your business or cause.
1 free ticket to the fashion show
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!