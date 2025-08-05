Party at the Barn 2025

2778 Treaty Line Rd

Cambridge City, IN 47327, USA

Adult (Ages 13+) Starting October 1
$45

Includes entry to the event, meal, and access to all general activities. Dress for the farm and enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment, and community support.

Youth (Ages 4-12) Starting October 1
$20

Boots & Saddles Sponsor
$500
Boots & Saddles Sponsor - 4 Complimentary Tickets

Hats & Chaps Sponsor
$250
Hats & Chaps Sponsor - 2 Complimentary Tickets

Arena Sponsor
$1,000
Arena Sponsors - 6 Complimentary Tickets

MANE Attraction Sponsor
$2,500
MANE Attraction - Spotlight Sponsor - 8 Complimentary Tickets

Silver Buckle Sponsor
$1,500
Silver Buckle Sponsor - 6 Complimentary Tickets

