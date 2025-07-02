The Isaacson Family Foundation

Party For A Purpose

300 Underhill Rd

Scarsdale, NY 10583, USA

"Hannah's Heroes" PLATINUM Sponsor
$20,000

Support our cause by becoming a headline sponsor at this year’s Party For A Purpose. This premium sponsorship opportunity provides you and your guests with an elevated evening of elegance, recognition, and impact.


Package Includes:

  • 10 tickets for guests
  • Premier table placement near stage or main event area
  • Recognition in event program, signage, and digital promotions
  • Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts for guests
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the evening’s program

By sponsoring our event, you're not only treating your guests to an unforgettable night — you're also making a meaningful contribution to The Isaacson Family Foundation.

"Hannah's Heroes" GOLD Sponsor
$10,000

Package Includes:


Package Includes:

  • 8 tickets for guests
  • Recognition in event program, signage, and digital promotions
  • Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts for guests
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the evening’s program

By sponsoring our event, you're not only treating your guests to an unforgettable night — you're also making a meaningful contribution to The Isaacson Family Foundation.

"Hannah's Heroes" SILVER Sponsor
$7,500

Package Includes:


Package Includes:

  • 6 tickets for guests
  • Recognition in event program, signage, and digital promotions
  • Opportunity to include branded materials or gifts for guests
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the evening’s program

By sponsoring our event, you're not only treating your guests to an unforgettable night — you're also making a meaningful contribution to The Isaacson Family Foundation.

"Hannah's Heroes" BRONZE Sponsor
$5,000

Package Includes:


Package Includes:

  • 4 tickets for guests
  • Premier table placement near stage or main event area
  • Recognition in event program, signage, and digital promotions
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the evening’s program

By sponsoring our event, you're not only treating your guests to an unforgettable night — you're also making a meaningful contribution to The Isaacson Family Foundation.

"Hannah's Heroes" VIP Community Sponsor
$2,500

Package Includes:


Package Includes:

  • 2 tickets for guests
  • Recognition in event program, signage, and digital promotions
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the evening’s program

By sponsoring our event, you're not only treating your guests to an unforgettable night — you're also making a meaningful contribution to The Isaacson Family Foundation.

"Hannah's Heroes" Community Sponsor
$1,000

Package Includes:


Package Includes:

  • 2 tickets for guests
  • Recognition in event program, signage, and digital promotions

By sponsoring our event, you're not only treating your guests to an unforgettable night — you're also making a meaningful contribution to The Isaacson Family Foundation.

"Hannah's Heroes" Single Ticket
$150

Grants admission to the event and covers dinner and drinks.

