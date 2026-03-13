Friends of Schuylkill River Park

Hosted by

Friends of Schuylkill River Park

About this event

Neon Nights & Neighborhood Vibes: The 2026 Party in the Park

400 S LeCount St

Philadelphia, PA 19146, USA

General admission
$50

All-Inclusive Glow Party Pass includes entrance, dinner, drinks, and music. This is a 21+ event.

Ticket + Donation
$100

Thanks for supporting our park and neighborhood with $50 ticket and $50 donation to FSRP. Ticket includes entrance to Party in the Park with dinner, drinks, and dancing. This is a 21+ event.

Park Sponsor
$500

Thank you for supporting Schuylkill River Park with a donation. All event sponsors will be recognized on Party in the Park materials, invites, and communications.Two tickets for Party in the Park included with sponsorship.

Add a donation for Friends of Schuylkill River Park

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