Neon Nights & Neighborhood Vibes: The 2026 Party in the Park

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About this event
All-Inclusive Glow Party Pass includes entrance, dinner, drinks, and music. This is a 21+ event.
Thanks for supporting our park and neighborhood with $50 ticket and $50 donation to FSRP. Ticket includes entrance to Party in the Park with dinner, drinks, and dancing. This is a 21+ event.
Thank you for supporting Schuylkill River Park with a donation. All event sponsors will be recognized on Party in the Park materials, invites, and communications.Two tickets for Party in the Park included with sponsorship.
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