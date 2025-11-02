Party Like a Llamacorn!: Paint and Sip Fundraiser at Pinot's Palette For Casa BruMar Foundation's Rise Up Scholarship

Can't make it but want to donate? You can choose to donate an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout.

If you want to be sassy, you can add an additional amount here. Angie and Artemis plan on staying 29 forever but if you want to be archaelogically correct, take it up to $39 for Angie this year... sigh

Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia!

(Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)