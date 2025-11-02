Party Like a Llamacorn!: Paint and Sip Fundraiser at Pinot's Palette For Casa BruMar Foundation's Rise Up Scholarship

Hosted by
About this event
You're bringing your paint brush and readg to make some new friends if you purchase prior to January 1st! This is how you'll get the best price!
Please consider adding an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout. Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia!
(Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)
This discounted price is available until the day before the event for those who purchase after January 15th but before January 25th.
Please consider adding an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout. Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia!
(Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)
This is a discount for those who buy tickets early and bring 2 friends. This ticket option closes out on January 14th at 11:59PM!
Please consider adding an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout. Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia!
(Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)
Bring a friend or partner to get a discount! This ticket option closes out on January 14th at 11:59PM!
Please consider adding an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout. Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia!
(Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)
Price per painter if purchased day of the event.
Please consider adding an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout. Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia!
(Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)
We will have raffles, but more details in the New Year... so if you want to get a head start...
Please consider adding an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout. Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia!
(Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)
Can't make it but want to donate? You can choose to donate an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout.
If you want to be sassy, you can add an additional amount here. Angie and Artemis plan on staying 29 forever but if you want to be archaelogically correct, take it up to $39 for Angie this year... sigh
Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia!
(Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!