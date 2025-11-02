Casa BruMar Foundation

Party Like a Llamacorn!: Paint and Sip Fundraiser at Pinot's Palette For Casa BruMar Foundation's Rise Up Scholarship

12976 Highland Crossing Dr suite d

Herndon, VA 20171, USA

Llamas Love To Gogh
$65
Available until Jan 1

You're bringing your paint brush and readg to make some new friends if you purchase prior to January 1st! This is how you'll get the best price!

Please consider adding an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout. Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia!

(Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)

(Tip: a donation to Zeffy is not required)

Alpaca My Brushes!
$70
Available until Jan 25

This discounted price is available until the day before the event for those who purchase after January 15th but before January 25th.





Three's a Herd!
$180
Available until Jan 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

This is a discount for those who buy tickets early and bring 2 friends. This ticket option closes out on January 14th at 11:59PM!





Paint Me Like One of Your Llamas
$125
Available until Jan 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring a friend or partner to get a discount! This ticket option closes out on January 14th at 11:59PM!




No Prob-llama
$75

Price per painter if purchased day of the event.





Raffle Tickets (3)
$10

We will have raffles, but more details in the New Year... so if you want to get a head start...





Spit Happens, Paint Anyway
$10

Can't make it but want to donate? You can choose to donate an additional donation to the Rise Up Scholarship on checkout.

If you want to be sassy, you can add an additional amount here. Angie and Artemis plan on staying 29 forever but if you want to be archaelogically correct, take it up to $39 for Angie this year... sigh

Thank you for supporting LGBTQ+ advocacy in Virginia!


