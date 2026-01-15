Party Like It's 1776 - Presented by The Rotary Club of Covington

● Table for 8 guests at auction event, includes dinner

● Speak or provide video for the event

● Large sign recognition with company logo near entrance of event

● Recognition during the auction event

o Trifold on tables

o Back drop ad during the auction event with sponsorship level

o Logo on auction web site

● Social media recognition on Covington Rotary Facebook and Instagram

● Promote your events on Covington Rotary social media (as supplied) until the next auction

● Logo and web link on Covington Rotary webpage until the next auction