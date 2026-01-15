Rotary Club of Covington

Party Like It's 1776 - Presented by The Rotary Club of Covington

12401 SE 320th St

Auburn, WA 98092, USA

Table of 8
$700
Available until Apr 13

Live entertainment, games, dinner (8) and two drink tickets per guest!

Individual Ticket
$100
Available until Apr 13

Live entertainment, games, dinner and two drink tickets!

Firecracker Sponsor
$4,999

● Table for 8 guests at auction event, includes dinner

● Speak or provide video for the event

● Large sign recognition with company logo near entrance of event

● Recognition during the auction event

o Trifold on tables

o Back drop ad during the auction event with sponsorship level

o Logo on auction web site

● Social media recognition on Covington Rotary Facebook and Instagram

● Promote your events on Covington Rotary social media (as supplied) until the next auction

● Logo and web link on Covington Rotary webpage until the next auction

Independence Icon Sponsor
$2,500

● Table for 8 guests at auction event, includes dinner

● Large sign recognition with company logo near entrance of event

● Recognition during the auction event

o Trifold on tables

o Back drop ad during the auction event with sponsorship level

o Logo on auction web site

● Social media recognition on Covington Rotary Facebook and Instagram

● Promote your events on Covington Rotary social media (as supplied) until the next auction

● Logo and web link on Covington Rotary webpage until the next auction

Patriot Sponsor
$1,500

● Table spots for 6 guests at auction event, includes dinner

● Promote your events on our social media (as supplied) until the next auction

● Recognition during the auction event

o Trifold on tables

o Back drop ad during the auction event with sponsorship level

o Logo on auction web site

● Social media recognition on Covington Rotary Facebook and Instagram

● Logo and web link on Covington Rotary webpage until the next auction

Yankee Doodle Sponsor
$1,000

● Table spots for 4 guests at auction event, includes dinner

● Recognition during the auction event

o Trifold on tables

o Back drop ad during the auction event with sponsorship level

o Logo on auction web site

● Social media recognition on Covington Rotary Facebook and Instagram

● Logo and web link on Covington Rotary webpage until the next auction

Star-Spangled Sponsor
$500

● Table spots for 2 guests at auction event, includes dinner

● Recognition during the auction event

o Trifold on tables

o Back drop ad during the auction event with sponsorship level

o Logo on auction web site

● Social media recognition on Covington Rotary Facebook and Instagram

● Logo and web link on Covington Rotary webpage until the next auction

