Party on the Patio Sponsorship Opportunities

Fun & Games Sponsor – $350

Help create the fun!

As the Fun & Games Sponsor, your support helps provide the activities, games, and interactive experiences that make the Patio Party a memorable night for our guests. From yard games and friendly competitions to community activities throughout the evening, your sponsorship helps bring people together for an unforgettable end-of-summer celebration.

Sponsor Benefits Include:

• Recognition on event signage

• Social media recognition before and after the event

• Recognition on event promotional materials

2 tickets to the Event



Your sponsorship directly supports football programs throughout the Falcon community while helping create a fun and engaging atmosphere for all attendees.

Good Times. Great People. Stronger Community.