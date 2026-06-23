A fire pit glows in the foreground with a comfortable chair and lantern, while string lights illuminate the "Party on the Patio Sponsors" text and the Big Red Community Foundation logo in the background.
The Big Red Community Foundation

Hosted by

The Big Red Community Foundation

About this event

Party on the Patio Sponsorship Opportunities

3734 Sunnybrook Rd

Kent, OH 44240, USA

Fun and Games Sponsor item
Fun and Games Sponsor
$350

Fun & Games Sponsor – $350

Help create the fun!

As the Fun & Games Sponsor, your support helps provide the activities, games, and interactive experiences that make the Patio Party a memorable night for our guests. From yard games and friendly competitions to community activities throughout the evening, your sponsorship helps bring people together for an unforgettable end-of-summer celebration.

Sponsor Benefits Include:
• Recognition on event signage
• Social media recognition before and after the event
• Recognition on event promotional materials

2 tickets to the Event

Your sponsorship directly supports football programs throughout the Falcon community while helping create a fun and engaging atmosphere for all attendees.

Good Times. Great People. Stronger Community.

Photo Sponsor item
Photo Sponsor
$500

Photo Opportunity Sponsor – $500

Help guests capture memories from an unforgettable night in the Falcon community!

As the Photo Opportunity Sponsor, your support helps create a fun and interactive photo experience where attendees can gather with friends, family, teammates, and fellow Falcon supporters to commemorate the evening. The photo area will be a popular attraction throughout the event as guests celebrate, reconnect, and create lasting memories.

Sponsor Benefits Include:
• Recognition on event signage at the photo opportunity area
• Social media recognition before and after the event
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Recognition on event promotional materials
• Two event tickets to the Patio Party

Your sponsorship helps create a memorable experience for attendees while supporting football programs throughout the Falcon community.

Good Times. Great People. Stronger Community.

Entertainment Sponsor item
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000

Entertainment Sponsor – $1,000

Help set the stage for an unforgettable night!

As the Entertainment Sponsor, your support helps bring the energy, excitement, and atmosphere that make the Patio Party a must-attend event. From live music by Tony Rio to the fun and celebration throughout the evening, your sponsorship helps create an experience that brings the Falcon community together.

Sponsor Benefits Include:
• Recognition as the Exclusive Entertainment Sponsor
• Prominent recognition on event signage
• Social media recognition before and after the event
• Verbal recognition throughout the event
• Recognition on event promotional materials
• 2 event tickets to the Patio Party


Your sponsorship directly supports football programs throughout the Falcon community while helping provide an evening of music, fun, and community connection.

Good Times. Great People. Stronger Community.

🌽 Cornhole Tournament Sponsor item
🌽 Cornhole Tournament Sponsor
$500

One of the most popular activities.

Includes:

  • Recognition on tournament signage
  • Opportunity to present prizes
  • Social media recognition
  • 2 event tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!