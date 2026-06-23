Party on the Patio Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Fun & Games Sponsor – $350
Help create the fun!
As the Fun & Games Sponsor, your support helps provide the activities, games, and interactive experiences that make the Patio Party a memorable night for our guests. From yard games and friendly competitions to community activities throughout the evening, your sponsorship helps bring people together for an unforgettable end-of-summer celebration.
Sponsor Benefits Include:
• Recognition on event signage
• Social media recognition before and after the event
• Recognition on event promotional materials
2 tickets to the Event
Your sponsorship directly supports football programs throughout the Falcon community while helping create a fun and engaging atmosphere for all attendees.
Good Times. Great People. Stronger Community.
Photo Opportunity Sponsor – $500
Help guests capture memories from an unforgettable night in the Falcon community!
As the Photo Opportunity Sponsor, your support helps create a fun and interactive photo experience where attendees can gather with friends, family, teammates, and fellow Falcon supporters to commemorate the evening. The photo area will be a popular attraction throughout the event as guests celebrate, reconnect, and create lasting memories.
Sponsor Benefits Include:
• Recognition on event signage at the photo opportunity area
• Social media recognition before and after the event
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Recognition on event promotional materials
• Two event tickets to the Patio Party
Your sponsorship helps create a memorable experience for attendees while supporting football programs throughout the Falcon community.
Good Times. Great People. Stronger Community.
Entertainment Sponsor – $1,000
Help set the stage for an unforgettable night!
As the Entertainment Sponsor, your support helps bring the energy, excitement, and atmosphere that make the Patio Party a must-attend event. From live music by Tony Rio to the fun and celebration throughout the evening, your sponsorship helps create an experience that brings the Falcon community together.
Sponsor Benefits Include:
• Recognition as the Exclusive Entertainment Sponsor
• Prominent recognition on event signage
• Social media recognition before and after the event
• Verbal recognition throughout the event
• Recognition on event promotional materials
• 2 event tickets to the Patio Party
Your sponsorship directly supports football programs throughout the Falcon community while helping provide an evening of music, fun, and community connection.
Good Times. Great People. Stronger Community.
One of the most popular activities.
Includes:
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