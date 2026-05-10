Party on the Pier Sponsorship

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About this event
$
1 Event Ticket, Name in Program
2 Event Tickets, 2 Tickets to Annual Christmas Party, Name in Program
2 Events Tickets, 4 Tickets to Annual Christmas Party, Name in Program
Reserved table and entry into Event for 6, reserved table for promotional items, name in program, newsletter and on website, membership for 2 to Republican Party of Norfolk
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