Republican Party of Norfolk
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Republican Party of Norfolk

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Republican Party of Norfolk

About this event

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Party on the Pier Sponsorship

400 W Ocean View Ave

Norfolk, VA 23503, USA

Add a donation for Republican Party of Norfolk

$

Pier Partner
$150

1 Event Ticket, Name in Program

Beach Buddy
$250

2 Event Tickets, 2 Tickets to Annual Christmas Party, Name in Program

Wave Maker
$500

2 Events Tickets, 4 Tickets to Annual Christmas Party, Name in Program

Ocean View VIP
$750

Reserved table and entry into Event for 6, reserved table for promotional items, name in program, newsletter and on website, membership for 2 to Republican Party of Norfolk

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