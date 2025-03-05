Party Package at Pumpkin Wall Farm Animal Sanctuary

56 Tsienneto Rd

Derry, NH 03038, USA

General admission
$300
$300 Package
30 minutes in the Southern side of the Sanctuary
$50
For 30 minutes during your party time we will let the baby goats and pigs out to be around you and your guests.
30 minutes in the Northern side of the Sanctuary
$50
For 30 minutes during your party time we will let the donkeys out to be around you and your guests. (limit of 10 guests at a time)
30 minutes in the Back Yard area of the Sanctuary
$50
For 30 minutes during your party time we will let the sheep, pigs, and alpacas out to be around you and your guests.
