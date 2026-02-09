Cambridge Pool Association Inc

Offered by

Cambridge Pool Association Inc

About this shop

Party Time!

Party Deposit (must be chosen with all below options)
$50

For members and non-members.

The deposit that will be returned when the pool is left cleaned up and no damage to the property.

Member Party Fee
$100

Party fee for members. (If not a member and you use this option, your party reservation will be invalidated.)

Non-Member Party Fee (Copy)
$250

Non-member party price. Must also pay deposit.

Pool Rental (outside groups w/ pre-approval from Board)
$50

$50/hr to rent the pool for a Board approved purchase.


Please also purchase with the deposit in case of damages. It will be returned if pool is left in original condition.

Add a donation for Cambridge Pool Association Inc

$

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