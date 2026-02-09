Party Time!

About this shop
For members and non-members.
The deposit that will be returned when the pool is left cleaned up and no damage to the property.
Party fee for members. (If not a member and you use this option, your party reservation will be invalidated.)
Non-member party price. Must also pay deposit.
$50/hr to rent the pool for a Board approved purchase.
Please also purchase with the deposit in case of damages. It will be returned if pool is left in original condition.
$
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