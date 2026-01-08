Party With A Purpose - 90s Throwback Party

Hosted by
About this event
AL 36117
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
VIP Seating for 8
Logo on All Promotions
Photo Backdrop Branding
Social Media Spotlight
Featured Moment Sponsor
VIP Seating for 2
DJ / Stepping Battle Branding
Digital Flyer Placement
Event Recognition
2 General Admin Tickets
Sponsor Board Logo
Themed Area Placement
1 Ticket
Sponsor Board Name
Social Media Thank You
Sponsor Board Listing
Social Media Mention
Thank You Slide Feature
$
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