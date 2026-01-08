Hosted by

STORM Bridge Foundation

About this event

Party With A Purpose - 90s Throwback Party

555 Eastern Blvd. Montgomery

AL 36117

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

VIP Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Headliner Sponsor
$500

VIP Seating for 8
Logo on All Promotions
Photo Backdrop Branding
Social Media Spotlight
Featured Moment Sponsor

Mixtape Sponsor
$300

VIP Seating for 2
DJ / Stepping Battle Branding
Digital Flyer Placement
Event Recognition

Boom Box
$200

2 General Admin Tickets
Sponsor Board Logo
Themed Area Placement

Cassette Crew
$100

1 Ticket
Sponsor Board Name
Social Media Thank You

RADIO SHOUTOUT
$50

Sponsor Board Listing
Social Media Mention
Thank You Slide Feature

Add a donation for STORM Bridge Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!