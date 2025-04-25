2025 Party with the Angels - Denim & Diamonds

• Prominent recognition in all printed materials as a presenting sponsor, including signage at the event,
the Angels’ Place and PWTA event websites, and social media pages
• Visual and audio recognition during the event
• Reserved table with 10 complimentary gala tickets
• Prominent recognition in all printed materials as a presenting sponsor, including signage at the event,
the Angels’ Place and PWTA event websites, and social media pages
• Visual and audio recognition during the event
• Reserved table with 10 complimentary gala tickets
5 Carat Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
• Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the Angels’ Place and PWTA event websites, and social media pages
• Visual and audio recognition during the event
• Reserved table with 10 complimentary gala tickets
entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
• Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the Angels’ Place and PWTA event websites, and social media pages
• Visual and audio recognition during the event
• Reserved table with 10 complimentary gala tickets
entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
White Diamond Sponsor
$2,500
• Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the PWTA event website, and social media pages
• Visual and audio recognition during the event
• Reserved table with 6 complimentary gala tickets
• Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the PWTA event website, and social media pages
• Visual and audio recognition during the event
• Reserved table with 6 complimentary gala tickets
Cut Diamond Sponsor
$1,000
• Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the PWTA event website, and social media pages
• Visual and audio recognition during the event
• 4 complimentary gala tickets
• Prominent recognition in all printed materials including signage at the event, the PWTA event website, and social media pages
• Visual and audio recognition during the event
• 4 complimentary gala tickets
Stone Washed Denim Sponsor
$500
• Recognition includes signage at the event, the PWTA event website, and social media pages
• Visual recognition during the event
• 2 complimentary gala tickets
• Recognition includes signage at the event, the PWTA event website, and social media pages
• Visual recognition during the event
• 2 complimentary gala tickets
Blue Jean Angel Sponsor
$250
Provides one ticket for an Angel Parent to attend the event.• Recognition includes signage at the event, the PWTA event website, and social media pages
• Visual recognition during the event
Provides one ticket for an Angel Parent to attend the event.• Recognition includes signage at the event, the PWTA event website, and social media pages
• Visual recognition during the event