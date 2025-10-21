PASACAT Philippine Performing Arts Company

Hosted by

PASACAT Philippine Performing Arts Company

About this event

PASACAT 29th Annual Parol Festival

1120 Eastlake Pkwy

Chula Vista, CA 91915, USA

Parol Sponsor
$100

Includes 1 admission ticket to Festival - Reserved seating and access to VIP‑only areas. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Bayanihan Sponsor
$250

Includes 2 admission tickets to Festival - Reserved seating and access to VIP‑only areas. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Kapamilya Sponsor
$500

Includes 3 admission tickets to Festival - Reserved seating and access to VIP‑only areas. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Kapwa Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 4 admission tickets to Festival - Reserved seating and access to VIP‑only areas. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Add a donation for PASACAT Philippine Performing Arts Company

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!