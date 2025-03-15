PASAMA 2025 Spring Volleyball Tournament

Volleyball Team Registration. Friday from 7PM to 10PM, occurs weekly. Single Round Robin Elimination. Top 4 teams advances to the Semifinal (No. 1 vs No. 4) and (No. 2 vs No.3). Winners in the Semifinal will play for Championship game while Losers in the Semifinal will play for 3rd Place.

Volleyball Team Registration. Friday from 7PM to 10PM, occurs weekly. Single Round Robin Elimination. Top 4 teams advances to the Semifinal (No. 1 vs No. 4) and (No. 2 vs No.3). Winners in the Semifinal will play for Championship game while Losers in the Semifinal will play for 3rd Place.

More details...