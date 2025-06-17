PASAMA Ace for a Cause Tennis Tournament

This player is learning to judge where the oncoming ball is going and how much swing is needed to return it consistently. Movement to the ball and recovery are often not efficient. Can sustain a backcourt rally of slow pace with other players of similar ability and is beginning to develop strokes. This player is becoming more familiar with the basic positions for singles and doubles, and is ready to play social matches, leagues and low-level tournaments.

This player is learning to judge where the oncoming ball is going and how much swing is needed to return it consistently. Movement to the ball and recovery are often not efficient. Can sustain a backcourt rally of slow pace with other players of similar ability and is beginning to develop strokes. This player is becoming more familiar with the basic positions for singles and doubles, and is ready to play social matches, leagues and low-level tournaments.

seeMoreDetailsMobile