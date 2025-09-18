Performing Arts School on Broadway Partners in Education

Offered by

Performing Arts School on Broadway Partners in Education

About the memberships

PASB Family Sponsors

Fan Level
$20

Renews yearly on: July 31 at MDT

10 Punch Concession Card, Premium Seating

Crew Level
$50

Renews yearly on: July 31 at MDT

10 Punch Concession Card, Premium Seating, Show Shirt

Tech Lead Level
$100

Renews yearly on: July 31 at MDT

2 10 Punch Concession Cards, Premium Seating, 2 Show Shirts, 2 Free Tickets to each show

Director Level
$250

Valid until March 23, 2027

2 10 Punch Concession Cards, Premium Seating, 4 Show Shirts, 4 free tickets to each show, Golden Circle Dinner

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!