Pascha Gala 2026

About this event
Enjoy a delectable braised Beef Shortrib served over creamy polenta with bacon-wrapped asparagus.
Your ticket includes hors d'ouvres during cocktail hour and assorted Italian Pastries for dessert.
Enjoy a delicious vegetarian delight of fresh vegetables sautéed in garlic and olive oil served over pasta.
Your ticket includes hors d'ouvres during cocktail hour and assorted Italian Pastries for dessert.
$
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