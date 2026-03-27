Hosted by

Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church

About this event

Pascha Gala 2026

35 Lake Pkwy

Webster, MA 01570, USA

Braised Beef Shortrib
$50

Enjoy a delectable braised Beef Shortrib served over creamy polenta with bacon-wrapped asparagus.


Your ticket includes hors d'ouvres during cocktail hour and assorted Italian Pastries for dessert.

Pasta Primavera
$50

Enjoy a delicious vegetarian delight of fresh vegetables sautéed in garlic and olive oil served over pasta.


Your ticket includes hors d'ouvres during cocktail hour and assorted Italian Pastries for dessert.

Add a donation for Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church

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