PASCHAL HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR

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PASCHAL HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR

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Paschal High School Choir Dues & Booster Memberships 2025-2026

JV CHOIR (Tenor/Bass & Harmony) item
JV CHOIR (Tenor/Bass & Harmony)
$30
CHORALE/ARIA item
CHORALE/ARIA
$60
CHAMBER item
CHAMBER
$110
SHOW CHOIR item
SHOW CHOIR
$150
FRIEND - CHOIR BOOSTER MEMBERSHIP item
FRIEND - CHOIR BOOSTER MEMBERSHIP
$25

Includes name in the digital or print programs + choir yard sign. An example of how this amount is used is sponsorship of 2 voice lessons for a student.

PATRON - CHOIR BOOSTER MEMBERSHIP item
PATRON - CHOIR BOOSTER MEMBERSHIP
$50

FRIEND LEVEL + Car Decal

An example of how this amount is used is sponsorship of a JV choir student's participation fee & a scholarship voice lesson.

CONDUCTOR - CHOIR BOOSTER MEMBERSHIP item
CONDUCTOR - CHOIR BOOSTER MEMBERSHIP
$100

PATRON LEVEL + Choir T-shirt

An example of how this amount is used is sponsorship of a Chamber choir student's participation fee.

MAESTRO - CHOIR BOOSTER MEMBERSHIP item
MAESTRO - CHOIR BOOSTER MEMBERSHIP
$200

CONDUCTOR LEVEL + Reserved Seating at Concerts in the Paschal Auditorium

An example of how this amount is used is sponsorship of a Show Choir student's participation fee & 5 scholarship voice lessons.

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