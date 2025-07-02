Paschal High School Choir Dues & Booster Memberships 2025-2026

About this shop
Includes name in the digital or print programs + choir yard sign. An example of how this amount is used is sponsorship of 2 voice lessons for a student.
FRIEND LEVEL + Car Decal
An example of how this amount is used is sponsorship of a JV choir student's participation fee & a scholarship voice lesson.
PATRON LEVEL + Choir T-shirt
An example of how this amount is used is sponsorship of a Chamber choir student's participation fee.
CONDUCTOR LEVEL + Reserved Seating at Concerts in the Paschal Auditorium
An example of how this amount is used is sponsorship of a Show Choir student's participation fee & 5 scholarship voice lessons.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!