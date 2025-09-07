Get your tickets now for the Pasefika Traditional Storytelling & Book Fair!





Join us for an unforgettable evening of culture, community, and captivating stories. Your $5 General Admission ticket gives you access to a unique event where you can:

• Hear incredible Pacific Island legends and myths told through traditional storytelling.

• Explore our Book Fair and support our students' community project.

• Help us reach our goal of bringing more Pacific Island books to public libraries across Alaska!





Your ticket purchase is more than just entry to an event; it's a direct contribution to a wonderful cause. See you there!