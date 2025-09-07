Anchorage, AK 99501, USA
Get your tickets now for the Pasefika Traditional Storytelling & Book Fair!
Join us for an unforgettable evening of culture, community, and captivating stories. Your $5 General Admission ticket gives you access to a unique event where you can:
• Hear incredible Pacific Island legends and myths told through traditional storytelling.
• Explore our Book Fair and support our students' community project.
• Help us reach our goal of bringing more Pacific Island books to public libraries across Alaska!
Your ticket purchase is more than just entry to an event; it's a direct contribution to a wonderful cause. See you there!
Bring the whole family for just $20! 👨👩👧👦
Experience the magic of the Pasefika Traditional Storytelling & Book Fair with our special 'Aiga Group Ticket! For only $20, you can get admission for up to five people.
It's the perfect way to share an evening of culture and fun with your loved ones while supporting a great cause. Your ticket helps our students purchase and donate Pacific Island books to public libraries across Alaska.
Gather your family and friends and join us for a night of storytelling, community, and making a difference.
