PASHA certificate Waihee School

The Pasha Group the trusted leader in transportation and logistics management. The Pasha Group provides revolutionary solutions and unmatched expertise with global service offerings that are cost-effective and offer a single source of responsibility to meet the needs of islands. Certificate shipping value $1,500
Certificate one night in a Deluxe Room at Paia Inn
$300
Starting bid
Paia Inn is where the charm of Maui’s North Shore meets unparalleled hospitality. Nestled in the heart of the vibrant surf town of Paia, our boutique hotel offers a unique blend of luxury and local authenticity. Valued at $500.
Gift Certificate for 2 adults Ferry Ride on Expeditions
$165
Starting bid
Explore Lanai with Expeditions Ferry. Enjoy a roundtrip ferry ride for 2 adults.
West Maui Whale Watch for 2 adults
$140
Starting bid
Maui Ocean Adventures is a small, locally owned and operated company with a passion for high-quality whale watching experiences in Lahaina, HI and enhancing our community. As Lahaina Fire survivors, they're deeply invested in not only positively impacting those who visit our beautiful home, but also serving those who are part of our resilient community! Small boat tour for 2 adults, kids ages 3 and up welcome with separate ticket purchase. Value at $231.91
