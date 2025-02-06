*NEW* Brandon House Membership Packages

#ARyouth Membership
$25

Renews monthly

Free Youth Access to W.E. Vibe Programming 4 Youth Access Passes to W.E. Vibe Events/Activities Discounted rates on tuition, camps, arts/dance/music sessions Free Merch from Gift Shop (T-Shirt every Month)
PASS (Parents Actively Served and Supported)
$50

Renews monthly

Discounted rates on tuition, camps, classes, #ARyouth fee-based programs/events/activities Covers 1 #ARyouth membership 2 Free Admission tickets to Brandon House sponsored events and concerts Priority seating at Brandon House signature events Discounted rates on creative services and space bookings
#ARcreative
$50

Renews monthly

Covers 1 #ARyouth membership Access to the CreativeHub network for priority booking and referrals Flat Rate rehearsal space as low as $30 (2 hour sessions) Discounted rates at 25% off of space bookings (2 events per quarter) 1 Free Promotional Video and Discounted rates on Creative Services (filming, recording, editing, etc.), tuition, professional development, Business Therapy sessions 2 Buddy Passes to BH Events (per month) 2 General Admission tickets Brandon House sponsors events and concerts (per month) Priority/VIP Passes to Brandon House Art and Music Professional Series
#ARpeople
$100

Renews monthly

Covers 2 #ARyouth memberships Discounted rates at 25% off of space bookings (2 events per quarter) 4 Buddy Passes to 1 BH Events 4 General Admission tickets Brandon House sponsors events and concerts 2 Priority/VIP Passes to Brandon House to 1 signature event per quarter 1 Content Day Filming Free Merchandise from Gift Shop
#ARpartner
$250

Renews monthly

Monthly Creative Support: One full-day video and photography session for product shoots. Product Demonstration Video: One 3-5 minute product demonstration video each month. Social Media Promotion: 5 short promotional videos for social media and website usage per month.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!