Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center/BH Productions
*NEW* Brandon House Membership Packages
#ARyouth Membership
$25
Renews monthly
Free Youth Access to W.E. Vibe Programming
4 Youth Access Passes to W.E. Vibe Events/Activities
Discounted rates on tuition, camps, arts/dance/music sessions
Free Merch from Gift Shop (T-Shirt every Month)
PASS (Parents Actively Served and Supported)
$50
Renews monthly
Discounted rates on tuition, camps, classes, #ARyouth fee-based programs/events/activities
Covers 1 #ARyouth membership
2 Free Admission tickets to Brandon House sponsored events and concerts
Priority seating at Brandon House signature events
Discounted rates on creative services and space bookings
#ARcreative
$50
Renews monthly
Covers 1 #ARyouth membership
Access to the CreativeHub network for priority booking and referrals
Flat Rate rehearsal space as low as $30 (2 hour sessions)
Discounted rates at 25% off of space bookings (2 events per quarter)
1 Free Promotional Video and
Discounted rates on Creative Services (filming, recording, editing, etc.), tuition, professional development, Business Therapy sessions
2 Buddy Passes to BH Events (per month)
2 General Admission tickets Brandon House sponsors events and concerts (per month)
Priority/VIP Passes to Brandon House Art and Music Professional Series
#ARpeople
$100
Renews monthly
Covers 2 #ARyouth memberships
Discounted rates at 25% off of space bookings (2 events per quarter)
4 Buddy Passes to 1 BH Events
4 General Admission tickets Brandon House sponsors events and concerts
2 Priority/VIP Passes to Brandon House to 1 signature event per quarter
1 Content Day Filming
Free Merchandise from Gift Shop
#ARpartner
$250
Renews monthly
Monthly Creative Support: One full-day video and photography session for product shoots.
Product Demonstration Video: One 3-5 minute product demonstration video each month.
Social Media Promotion: 5 short promotional videos for social media and website usage per month.
