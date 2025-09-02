eventClosed

Passaic County (NJ) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated's Silent Auction

Gourmet Getaway For Your Palate's Pleasure Foodie Basket
$125

$150 in Gift Cards for Three Restaurants: One $50 Gift Card for Eddie V's, One $50 Gift Card for Seasons 52, and Two $25 Gift Cards for Fogo de Ciao. One bottle Yellow Tail Merlot Wine and One bottle Yellow Tail Rose' Wine from Casella Wines in South Eastern Australia.

Just The Two of Us Date Night Basket
$150

$100 Capital Grille Gift Card. One bottle Yellow Tail Merlot Wine from Casella Wines in South Eastern Australia. Two Crystal Wine Glasses. One Vanilla Romance Scented Candle from Bath & Body Works. One 19oz bag Lindt Lindor Assorted Milk Chocolates. Custom Framed Artwork of a Couple's Date Experience.

Faith, Family & Fellowship Family Night Out Dinner Basket
$150

Four $25 Gift Cards (value $100) for Maggiano's Little Italy Restaurant. One $45 Gift Card to AMC Theaters. One 7 3/4oz Smartfood Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn. Custom Framed Artwork of a Family's Dining Experience.

Girl on the Go Designer Gift Basket
$125

Designer Dooney & Bourke Sullivan Crossbody Purse. $50 Starbucks Gift Card. One Cashmere Feel Scarf. One Hot/Cold Drink Cup. One White Barn Coffee & Whiskey Scented Hand Soap. One Touchland Peppermint Mocha Hand Sanitizer. Custom Framed Artwork of a Girls' Get Together.

Relaxation Station Spa Basket
$125

$125 Gift Certificate from The Whole You Detox Spa, Montclair, NJ. Eight Face and Body Care Items from Keihl's Since 1851.

Pamper Me Self Care Spa Basket
$125

$147 Aesop Geranium Leaf Duet: One Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser and One Geranium Leaf Body Balm. One Autumn Scented Candle from Bath & Body Works.

Travel with the Expresso Squad Travel Baskets
$125

One Pardon My Fro Squad Travel Bag with One Matching Cosmetic Case. One Hot/Cold Drink Cup.

Glamour Galore by Gucci
$200

Gucci Designer Sunglasses Valued at $365.00.

Antigua Family Trip item
Antigua Family Trip
$100

A Family Trip to the beautiful Carribean Island of Antigua. This entry will be handled as a Raffle item. $100.00 per raffle ticket (10 changes per ticket).

Antigua Fun Getaway - Adults Only item
Antigua Fun Getaway - Adults Only
$100

An Adult Getaway to the beautiful Carribean Island of Antigua. This entry will be handled as a Raffle item. $100.00 per raffle ticket (10 changes per ticket).

Beautiful Barbados Break item
Beautiful Barbados Break
$100

An Adult Only Trip to the beautiful Carribean Island of Barbados. This entry will be handled as a Raffle item. $100.00 per raffle ticket (10 changes per ticket).

Paradise in Panama item
Paradise in Panama
$100

An Adult Only Trip to the beautiful Carribean Island of Panama. This entry will be handled as a Raffle item. $100.00 per raffle ticket (10 changes per ticket).

Game Day - Play Ball!
$250

Win four (4) tickets to a Yankees 2026 Non-Premium Regular Season Home Game and includes Select Level and Main Level Seating Areas (subject to availability). The winner's name will be given to the New York Yankees upon winning and the winner will be contacted directly by the New York Yankees to confirm a mutually agreeable to redeem the tickets.This package is valued at $1280.00.

African American Artwork
$145

This classic piece is referred to as PRETTY EYES. Image how beautiful this portrait would look in your home.

African American Artwork
$175

Let this beautiful piece take you back to your childhood, as you reminisce about the days when you use to love jumping rope. This masterpiece is called 99/100.

African American Artwork
$75

The history of African American jazz paintings is a testament to the rich cultural heritage and artistic expression of the African American community. Jazz, a musical genre that originated in the United States, has significantly influenced visual art, particularly in the 20th century.  Several artists have bridged the gap between music and visual art, creating a unique expression of African American culture through painting. 

African American Artwork
$95

The painting "Flow" by Monica Stewart is a graceful depiction of four graceful black silhouettes dancing in flowing brown dresses against a light brown background. The artwork captures the essence of movement and grace, reflecting the artist's understanding of herself as a woman and her connection to her community.

African American Artwork
$225

A timeless work of art by the late Annie Lee. One of her most popular pieces, "My Cup Runneth Over", depicts an overwhelmed African American woman sitting on a black pillow on the floor as she reads the bible and prays for the strength and fortitude to be able to handle the highs and lows of life. Painted in Annie Lees unique style knows as Black Americana. 

African American Art
$275

This classic piece highlights the success of Prince Rogers Nelson, born on June 7, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince was a revolutionary musician known for his eclectic style, blending genres like funk, rock, and R&B, and for his profound impact on music and culture until his death in 2016.

John Lewis - African Woven Art
$225

African woven wall pieces are more than just decorative pieces of art. They hold a deeper meaning and symbolism that goes beyond their stunning aesthetics. These handwoven pieces, crafted by skilled artisans using traditional techniques, serve as powerful cultural symbols, connecting us to the rich heritage and history of the African people.

Shirley Chisholm - African Woven Art
$225

African woven wall pieces are more than just decorative pieces of art. They hold a deeper meaning and symbolism that goes beyond their stunning aesthetics. These handwoven pieces, crafted by skilled artisans using traditional techniques, serve as powerful cultural symbols, connecting us to the rich heritage and history of the African people.

Divine 9 - African Woven Artwork
$195

African woven wall pieces are more than just decorative pieces of art. They hold a deeper meaning and symbolism that goes beyond their stunning aesthetics. These handwoven pieces, crafted by skilled artisans using traditional techniques, serve as powerful cultural symbols, connecting us to the rich heritage and history of the African people. All Divine 9 Organizations are available.

